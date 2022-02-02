Readers of "The Postmistress of Paris" are introduced to Nanée as she flies her crimson Vega Gull to buzz her avenue Foch apartment in Paris with her beloved dog Dagobert seated next to her. On the same flight, Nan stalls her plane as she attempts, successfully, to avoid a black swan. The encounter foreshadows the lengths Nanée goes to save others throughout the novel.
Soon after landing, Nanée attends a surrealism exposition in the city of lights and meets a group of people that would become the center of her life a couple of years later when Hitler invaded France, notably the photographer Edouard Moss and his daughter Luki.
Instead of returning to America after France fell to the Nazis, the wealthy Nanée chooses to stay in her beloved France instead of returning to her hometown in Evanston, Illinois and joined the Resistance. Despite having donated her plane to the French army long before their surrender and financially helping fund the efforts of the American Emergency Rescue Committee, Nan must prove trustworthy to the main organizer, but once she does she uses her status, and the security that comes with it, as an American to deliver messages between the enemies of the Reich trying to escape the regime and those planning the evacuation of refugees; hence, the reason Nanée was known as the postmistress.
The novel by the international bestselling author Meg Waite Clayton was published in November by Harper. The work of historical fiction is a thriller with a bit of romance that gives readers a glimpse into the day to day activities of those working in the Resistance and the strenuous life lived by those in a land conquered by the Nazis. The book is a bit slow at the beginning but picks up steam as it progresses. This reader was left wanting to know more about how life turned out for several of those featured in the novel. Overall, the book is a nice addition to the large and ever-growing selection of World War Two novels that many readers will enjoy.
Clayton based Nanée on the real postmistress of Paris, Mary Jayne Gold. Gold was a wealthy young woman from Evanston who joined the Resistance and helped many Jews and enemies of the Reich escape before they could be captured. Even though readers don’t get an explanation for how the characters in the book turned out, one can find a good bit of reading on the real-life people depicted in the novel.