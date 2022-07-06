Lillian and Eleanor are twins, but aside from the pearl necklaces each wore everyday, the two are nothing alike except they share a very similar appearance. Lillian, who prefers solitude, is one of only two women in Columbia University’s undergraduate Physics program and is working to gain admission to the doctoral program at Harvard University. Bubbly Eleanor is an extrovert and aspiring actress. However, the sisters are devoted to each other. Their father died when they were young and their mother was effectively lost soon after. Lillian, the oldest, sees herself as the one who holds the family together and carries most of the responsibility for the family, but she finds that she depends on Eleanor more than she realizes when Eleanor’s dreams put her own in jeopardy.
Sarah James’ debut novel “The Woman with Two Shadows” will be published by Sourcebooks Landmark on July 26. The work of historical fiction takes readers on two journeys. One is Lillian’s travels Oak Ridge, Tennessee in search of a missing Eleanor, but within the city behind a fence, Along with a love story that goes disastrously wrong, Lillian finds the answers to more than one mystery: what happened to her sister, what happened to others that has gone missing at Oak Ridge and what exactly were the people there working one because nobody seems to know. The second story is that of the events leading up to Eleanor’s departure for Oak Ridge and why she went. A betrayal, exactly what kind is unknown to readers until late in the book, endangers the twins’ relationship and sets the course for the events that follow..
James’ novel is a bit slow in the beginning, but James is laying groundwork for a mystery that takes twists, turns and a flight to the New Mexico desert before coming to a surprising conclusion. The flashbacks are well placed within the present story with readers learning just enough to understand how things happened as well as their impact on current events as well as wanting to know what happened next.. The book gives Lilian, Eleanor and readers closure as “The Woman with Two Shadows” comes to an end.