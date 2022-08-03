The Hunt Ball is the biggest social event of the year, and Dilys Maine is the woman every man wants to dance with at the Ball and dream of marrying. Maine’s neighbor Michael Reeve carries his family’s reputation for trouble despite his efforts to make a good name for himself. Dilys seems to be the only one who sees the good in him.Reeve’s sister, Rosemary went missing the day before the previous year’s Ball and, having never been found, Rosemary continues to be a topic of conversation. However, on the night of the Ball, it wasn’t Michael who drove Diyls home but Nicholas Brent a local military hero who is also an admirer of Dilys. As they neared the Maine home on a very foggy night, the pair drove upon a body in the middle of the road with the nearest home being that of Reeve.
As the investigation progresses into the current murder, Rosemary’s disappearance is looked into once again. Readers will be stunned when it’s revealed who is responsible for both crimes. “Two-Way Murder” by E.R.C. Lorac would likely be a classic of the Golden Age of Detective Fiction if it had been published, but for some reason it wasn’t at the time of Lorac, it was penned in her final years, writing it. Instead, the novel only came to light when Martin Edwards, editor of the British Library Crime Classics series discovered the unpublished work.
“Two-Way Murder” was first published last year in the United Kingdom by British Library Publishing was released in the United States in April by Poisoned Pen Press. Fans of the whodunit will enjoy this new release as the British Library Crime Classics series once again gives new life to a well-crafted, but forgotten, unpublished too in this case, novel written during the era of some of the best detective fiction to ever be published.
