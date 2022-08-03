Purchase Access

The Hunt Ball is the biggest social event of the year, and Dilys Maine is the woman every man wants to dance with at the Ball and dream of marrying. Maine’s neighbor Michael Reeve carries his family’s reputation for trouble despite his efforts to make a good name for himself. Dilys seems to be the only one who sees the good in him.Reeve’s sister, Rosemary went missing the day before the previous year’s Ball and, having never been found, Rosemary continues to be a topic of conversation. However, on the night of the Ball, it wasn’t Michael who drove Diyls home but Nicholas Brent a local military hero who is also an admirer of Dilys. As they neared the Maine home on a very foggy night, the pair drove upon a body in the middle of the road with the nearest home being that of Reeve.

