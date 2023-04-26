The Merc is moving.
The local eatery, which first opened at its current location at Gather Mercantile – 101 S Gaither Street in downtown Fulton – in June 2021, has closed and will reopen at 501 W Main Street, the site of the old Riley Building Supply. An exact date for reopening has not yet been set, but The Merc's new location is expected to be up and running in May of this year.
Along with the move will come rebranding; the restaurant's name will be updated to "The Merc on Main" to reflect the location change.
"We've run out of room, and we need a bigger space," owner Carrie Ruth said. "We've been looking for a while, and one finally became available."
Room should be no problem at The Merc's new location. The old Riley building offers almost 3,000 square feet of space, compared to the 1,100 square feet The Merc currently occupies. The new location also features much more parking space than the strip of spaces available in front of Gather Mercantile.
"I think at lunch, (the extra parking) will be huge," Ruth said.
Moving to a bigger building two blocks down the hill is a big change for a small eatery, but that's not all that's changing. Ruth said The Merc will have a different look and feel as well.
"The look changes, so it's kind of funky and weird and retro-looking," she said. "We're going to have more spaces, booths that are semi-private.
But the most notable change for her business, Ruth said, will be having a kitchen on site, which greatly expands the scope of what The Merc can serve. Patrons can expect to see hamburgers, french fries, chicken tenders and more added to the menu alongside their existing favorites.
"We don't have (an on-site kitchen) here; there's no way to have that here," Ruth said. "So our menu expands expeditiously."
The move is a big step for a restaurant which opened just two years ago. Many new restaurants fail within their first year, but Ruth said the support The Merc has received from Fulton has been phenomenal.
"It's huge. I never dreamed the sandwich shop would become what it's about to become," she said. "Fulton has supported us in ways I never even imagined."
Ruth thinks persuading existing customers to make the slightly longer trek down the hill to the new location won't be difficult, but she's also counting on new business from students crossing the street from ICC.
"I think we'll take all of our customers with us. It's just a couple of blocks away, and the parking is so much better. We'll keep all the same food we have, and hopefully the new menu items will be just as good as what we have now."
Ruth recognizes that without the undying support of Fulton's residents, The Merc would not be the thriving business it is today.
"I want to thank Fulton for supporting The Merc like they have," she said. "They have made us successful. We appreciate the support, and we hope they'll come down the hill to the old Riley's building to try out our new stuff at our new place."
