During the last school term, the kindergarten and first grade students at Fairview planted various tomato plants before school let out for break. Teacher Carrie Guntharp and her family maintained the plants over the summer and students will return to school to find tomatoes continuing to grow.

The Nest, the name of the new greenhouse at Fairview Attendance Center, is nearing completion. A supply shortage and weather conditions slowed the building process of the greenhouse, but when students return to school this week, they’ll notice the school’s new addition where the old principal’s sat years ago and, most recently, the location of a storage trailer. A grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation made building the greenhouse possible. In addition to the greenhouse, the school has a kitchen area where they will teach students how to use the produce they grow.

