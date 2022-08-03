The Nest, the name of the new greenhouse at Fairview Attendance Center, is nearing completion. A supply shortage and weather conditions slowed the building process of the greenhouse, but when students return to school this week, they’ll notice the school’s new addition where the old principal’s sat years ago and, most recently, the location of a storage trailer. A grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation made building the greenhouse possible. In addition to the greenhouse, the school has a kitchen area where they will teach students how to use the produce they grow.
With the support of former principal Benjie Ewing and current, at the time assistant principal, Keitha O’Brian, Carrie Guntharp, a teacher at Fairview, spearheaded the project.
“Carrie did all of this herself,” O’Brian said. “Miss Brandy [Embrey] helped her get quotes and things like that, but she [Guntharp] wrote the whole grant. She did it all.”
Embrey has helped Gunthrap get quotes and order supplies throughout the process.
“She has been a Godsend to me. I could not have done it without her,” Guntharp said.
At every stage of the process, the community has given their time and support to help make the project a success. While the location is the site of the old principal’s home, it has in recent years been the location of a trailer used as a storage facility at the school. That trailer was torn down last year to make way for the new greenhouse. Larry Cromeans, Bill Sheffield, and Donnie Wood tore the trailer down and burned it before burying it. Todd Ladewig then helped prepare the pad so construction of the greenhouse could begin. Steve and Brenda Jones also helped prepare the pad, level areas at the site and transfer soil.
One challenge that had to be solved for the project to even get off the ground was finding someone to build the actual greenhouse. Guntharp ordered the materials needed to build the project, but she still needed someone to construct it. After a good bit of searching, Gunthrap got in contact with Johnny Ross. Ross, his wife and sons as well as Larry Middlebrooks finished the building process in the late spring, but the current high temperatures make working inside the greenhouse difficult. Temperatures have reached as high as 120 degrees inside the greenhouse and have made doing extensive work difficult. However, projects outside of the building began last spring. Matthew Lann, custodian and maintenance man at Fairview, built several raised beds. The kindergarten and first grade classes planted tomatoes, Marigolds and other plants in the beds last spring. Thanks to the efforts of Guntharp’s family, including her mother Sandra Cromeans and son Braxton and daughter Ivy, the plants have been well-tended over the summer break and students will return to find tomatoes growing on the vine. Sandra Cromeans has also propagated some of her plants to become mother plants so that students will be able to learn to propagate as well in the completed greenhouse.
When the weather begins to cool off, Lann is planning to build transplant tables to be used inside the greenhouse, and Danny Graham has donated different kinds of pots for the students to use.
“We’re really excited about having it,” O’Brian said about the school’s new greenhouse.
Students will not only learn how to grow plants, but also how to use them. The grant enabled the school to purchase kitchen supplies to teach students the different ways they can use them. “Whatever products that we grow, we want to also show the kids how to do different things, like preserving and canning,” Guntharp said. “We want to teach them how to prepare some of the food that we're harvesting.”
The community support won’t stop once everything is built according to Guntharp.
“Sandra Cromeans and Brenda Jones along with other community members have offered to help, not only with the greenhouse, but also with the preparing, persevering and cooking of the edible products from the greenhouse.”
Fairview has also had the support of many within the school district as well. First District School Board member Wonda Cromeans has been a supporter of the program since it was in the early stages of development, and Tremont Attendance Center Horticulture teacher Kristin Holley has given ideas, advice and even plants to Gunthrap as the program begins to take root.
The grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation totalled over $61,000 and made Fairview one of 70 schools across the state to have received funding through their School Garden program. According to their website, the program intends to give students a hands-on learning experience that teaches kids about plants from the seeding stages through the preparation and tasting of the same plant. The program teaches students about healthy cooking and eating as well as environmental sustainability while incorporating the core subjects of math, science and reading while also including physical education and culinary arts. Fairview was one of 13 schools in the state to receive funding in 2021. Mantachie Elementary School also received a grant through the program last year.
Guntharp and O’Brian hope the program will give students a better understanding of how their food is grown and prepared as well as give them some skills that will last a lifetime.
“We didn't just want it to be just a greenhouse,” Guntharp explained. “I wanted to show the kids how to be self-sufficient.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.