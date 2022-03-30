It’s all about last-minute details now with the Redlands Festival set to start on Thursday, March 31.
At press time there were more than 40 vendors signed up to sell their wares around the downtown area on Saturday. Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said musical guests are lined up to entertain on both Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday.
“We are so excited that it’s finally here,” Mayor Emily Quinn said. “We start on Thursday night with Pickin’ in the Park. On Friday, we’ll have the Moneque Esters at 5 p.m. followed by The Bouffants from 6 until 8 p.m., and to finish out the night we have Audi Banyo featuring the Justin Parker Band from 8 until 10 p.m.
Quinn said Saturday’s entertainment starts at 10:30 a.m. with Cathy Steele’s School of Dance. Other guests include Bobby Pierce, Tony Hooper, Tyler Eden, Big 50, Seed Tick Road, Jumping the Gun, Chance Stanley, Karly, and the Dukes of Country.
“We will also have the Redlands 5K run, a cornhole tournament, dog races, pony rides, a bouncy house, education stations, and other fun events for children,” she said.
Food trucks and a variety of arts and crafts with be lined around the court square beginning at 10 a.m. Quinn added.
The Doggie Dash will be held Saturday, April 2, with small breeds competing at 11 a.m. and medium breeds competing at 1 p.m.
The first Redlands Festival was held in 1976 on Saturday and Sunday, April 3rd and 4th on the campus of IJC (ICC). Paintings, drawings, sculptures, pottery, jewelry, woodworking, and furniture makers were among the list of craftsmen. Dance performances included Indian Dancing, Folk Dance, Ballet, Modern Dance, and Baton Twirling.
Musical talent included the Ruble Stockton Band, the Blue Grass Ramblers, and the Tombigbee Bottom Band among others.
In 1977 the festival was moved to the downtown area. Well-known musical entertainers performing throughout the years included Marty Robbins, Percy Sledge, Martina McBride and Earl Thomas Conley.
In 1994, the annual 10k Redlands Run became a certified TAC course. Arts and crafts were set up around the Itawamba County courthouse square along with food booths.
The festival ended in 1998.
Quinn said that not only is the Redlands Planning Committee recreating the long debunk festival, but they hope to take note of what they learn and build a bigger and better event in the years ahead.
“It’s definitely been a learning experience, but it’s a good one. We are open for suggestions when it comes to what we can do to improve it,” Quinn said. “But right now, we just encourage folks to come out, join the fun, and support community events!”