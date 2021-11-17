The Times observing early deadlines By TERESA BLAKE Itawamba County Times Teresa Blake Managing Editor Author email Nov 17, 2021 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Itawamba County Times will observe early deadlines for the Nov. 24, Thanksgiving edition of the paper.Deadlines are as follows: Legal Notices and Classified Ads are due by noon, Thursday, November 18; Retail ads are due by 3 p.m., Thursday, November 18.This Week community calendar events are due into the office by 5 p.m. Thursday, November 18. teresa.blake@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Teresa Blake Managing Editor Teresa is the managing editor of the Itawamba County Times. Author email Follow Teresa Blake Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 57° Fair Fulton, MS (38843) Today Sun and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 3:54 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News The Times observing early deadlines 11 min ago Itawamba Times ICC selected among nations’ top 150 community colleges 11 min ago News ICC sets orientation sessions for students who plan to enroll for spring 2022 1 hr ago News Free legal clinics offered in Fulton 22 hrs ago News Sign-ups for Feeding Fulton Thanksgiving meal extended Nov 12, 2021 Sports Indians split home opener Nov 10, 2021 Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times