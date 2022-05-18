The Itawamba County Times will observe early deadlines for the June 1, edition of the paper. The Times will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Deadlines are as follows:

  • Legal Notices are due by 3 p.m on Wednesday, May 25
  • Classified ads are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 26
  • Retail ads are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 26
  • "This Week" community calendar of events are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 26

For more information, call (662) 655-2141

teresa.blake@djournal.com

