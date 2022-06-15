The Itawamba County Times will observe early deadlines for the July 6, edition of the paper. The Times will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Deadlines are as follows:

  • Legal Notices are due by 3 p.m on Wednesday, June 29
  • Classified ads are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 30
  • Retail ads are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 30
  • "This Week" community calendar of events are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 30

For more information, call (662) 655-2141

teresa.blake@djournal.com

