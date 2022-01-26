Sorry, an error occurred.
A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
The Itawamba County Times has a new sports editor.
Ben Sutton of Hattiesburg has been named the new sports editor. He replaces Abby Loden who moved from the position to sports stringer and feature writer last fall.
Sutton brings seven years experience in the sports field through Hattiesburg American and its sister paper the Clarion Ledger.
“If I accomplish nothing else here, I hope to reflect the community's deep-abiding pride through this paper's coverage and through my own work,” Sutton writes in his introductory column on Page 4A.
Sutton can be reached through his email address ben.sutton@journalinc.com, by direct message on Twitter (@BenSutton5575) or by calling The Times office at 662-655-2141.
teresa.blake@djournal.com
Teresa is the managing editor of the Itawamba County Times.
Updated: January 26, 2022 @ 6:39 am