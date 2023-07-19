FULTON - Itawamba County Third District Supervisor Terry Moore has been indicted by a Mississippi grand jury for allegedly fondling a 13-year-old girl.
The indictment, filed July 6 but issued July 12, asserts that Moore had sexual contact with the girl on or around October 8, 2022.
Moore turned himself in to law enforcement on the morning of July 13 and was released on $30,000 bond.
The Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said his department received the original complaint against Moore in the fall of 2022. Due to the sensitive nature of the accusation and to avoid a conflict of interests, the sheriff's department turned control of the ensuing investigation over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors declined to comment on Moore's indictment and arrest.
Moore is currently seeking re-election to a second term as Third District supervisor, facing five challengers for his seat.
