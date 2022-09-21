Upcoming:
- Itawamba Career and Technical Center will hold its 13th annual Show and Shine Car Show Saturday, Oct. 22. Motorcyclists are welcome. Registration is 8 until 10 a.m. Early registration is $15 and $20 for day of show. Awards will be held at 1:30 p.m. All proceeds go to the ICTC's student organizations. For more information call 662-862-3137.
- Ghouls, ghost, goblins and more will once again rise from their graves to walk the streets of downtown Fulton alongside princesses, superheroes, video game characters and just about any other creature or creation imaginable for the city’s annual Halloween celebration, Scare on the Square, on Oct. 31 beginning at 5:30 p.m. This popular event — the biggest the city hosts annually — draws thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters to the downtown area to collect a bounty of sweets from area businesses and organizations. As the night winds down, the city will show a spooky (but kid-friendly) Halloween movie in Playgarden Park. For more information, visit the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityoffulton.
- The city of Fulton’s immensely popular holiday event, Jingle & Mingle, will make a festive return to the downtown area on November 5 and 6. Sponsored by the Pilot Club of Fulton, the event will feature a sleighful of holiday fun, including arts and crafts, food, bouncy houses for kids, door prizes and a chance to snap a photo with the big man himself, Santa Claus. The deadline to secure a vendor spot is Nov. 1. For more information, contact Shelby at 662-322-2446 or sign up via email at fultonmspilotclub@gmail.com.
Itawamba Pratt Memorial Library
- The Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library host a Writers Group meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.
Tammy Wynette Legacy Center:
- Tammy Wynette Legacy Center, 10130 Highway 178, Tremont, is open for tours daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Individuals interested in volunteering as host and hostesses can contact San McLeod at 662-397-3971 or Jan Dyer at 662-231-0682.
Ongoing:
- The Carolina Monday Night Jam is held every Monday night. Potluck meal begins at 6 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Community Center located at 3375 Carolina Road in Southwest Itawamba County. Admission is $5. Attendees are invited to bring a covered dish for the potluck meal.
- The Red Bay Museum located at 108 4th Ave SE, Red Bay is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children.
Regional
- The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay, AL will present "Murder Me, Murder Me Not," November 10-13. Tickets sales begin Monday, Oct. 31, at the Weatherford Centre in Red Bay. For more information contact Scotty Kennedy at 256-356-8758 or scottydk@att.net. For more information on group tickets, please contact Beth Hammock at 256-668-0045.
