Upcoming:
- Itawamba Community College’s Travel Tribe is inviting everyone to lace up their running shoes and participate in its Ignite the Fight 5K to raise awareness for breast cancer research and money for its program. The glow run will begin at 6 p.m., Oct. 26, at the Fulton Campus Cypress Pavilion. Awards will be given in multiple divisions. Those who preregister by the Oct. 15 deadline will receive a t-shirt. Packet pick up will be Oct. 25 from 2-4 p.m. or race day, from 5-5:30 p.m. The preregistration fee is $25, or race day, $30. Ghost runners are also welcome. To register, https://runsignup.com/Race/MS/Fulton/lighttheway5kbreastcancerawareness
- Boyscout Troop and Pack 32 will be hosting a Haunted House at 400 East Main Street, Fulton (formerly Carrie's Coffee House) on Oct. 28-30, from 7 until 10 p.m. Admission is $8 per person.
- The Friends of Tishomingo State Park are hosting a guided nature trail hike on Sundays during October. Walks begin at 2 p.m. on Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24. The guided walks vary from one and one-half miles to three or four miles. There is no cost for this activity although the usual park entrance fee applies. Attendees will meet at the swinging bridge at Tishomingo State Park at 2 p.m.
- The Town of Mantachie will be hosting its annual Halloween Monster Mash on Wednesday, Oct. 27. from 6 until 8 p.m. Children can Trick-or-Treat at local businesses. There will be designated parking areas.
- Fulton's Scare Around the Square will be held Oct. 28 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Trick or Treating at local businesses with games and activities.
- Dorsey Attendance Center is hosting a Drive-In Halloween movie night on Oct. 30. There will be concessions available and trunk-or-treating.
- Itawamba Attendance Center will host a Veteran's Day program on Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Ongoing:
- The Carolina Monday Night Jam is held every Monday night. Potluck meal begins at 6 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Community Center located at 3375 Carolina Road in Southwest Itawamba County. Admission is $5. Attendees are invited to bring a covered dish for the potluck meal.
- The Itawamba County Extension Office Sewing Group meets the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month at 10:00 a.m. If you are interested in joining our group, please call 662-862-3201.
- The Free Clothes Closet located in the Historic Fulton Grammar School is open on Thursday's from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Providence Baptist Church is hosting a free monthly youth event for seniors and college students called “Matthew’s Party” every third Tuesday at Tammy Wynette Legacy Center, 10130 Highway 178, Tremont. The event begins at 7 p.m. and features music, food and games.
- Tammy Wynette Legacy Center, 10130 Highway 178, Tremont, is open for tours daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- The Red Bay Museum located at 108 4th Ave SE, Red Bay is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children.
- Downtown Fulton's Jingle and Mingle event sponsored by the Pilot Club of Fulton has been set for Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9:00a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Applications for vendors are now being accepted. To apply as a vendor, contact Kim Graham at 662-678-3070.
Cancellations:
- Itawamba Pratt Memorial Library is suspending library programming until further notice. This includes Lunching with Books, Tuesday Story Times, and STEM Exploration Days. The library will continue to be open to the public its normal hours. Online Story Times will be Tuesday’s at 4:00 PM on their Facebook page.