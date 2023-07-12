Next year will mark the first time since 1996 that a new face will be occupying the office of the Itawamba County circuit court clerk, and the three candidates running for the position will have some big shoes to fill when they take office in early 2024.
Carol Gates, the current circuit court clerk, will have served the county in that position for 28 years when she retires at the end of her current term. With no incumbent to challenge, candidates Ceburn Gray, Matt Hudson and Joseph P. Jones enter the race for circuit court clerk on equal footing.
Gray has worked for the City of Fulton the last nine years, serving the last six as the city clerk. He aims to leverage that experience to serve not just Fulton but the whole of Itawamba County.
"As the city clerk, I’ve been responsible for Fulton Municipal Court, and I’ve administered multiple elections for the city," Gray said. "I have my State Municipal Clerk and International Municipal Clerk certification that allows me to have the knowledge needed for the office of Circuit Clerk. I love talking with people and have enjoyed forming relationships while working for the city."
Gray believes his experience as Fulton city clerk makes him the best choice to run fair elections and efficient criminal courts for Itawamba County.
"I feel that with my experience, the transition to (being) the new circuit clerk would be smooth," he said. "I have the knowledge to help continue to fight voter fraud and have a smooth-working criminal court system."
Hudson, the pastor at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, brings government experience to the table as well. He has a track record working in the election process for more than a decade, serving as a poll worker for four years before being elected as an election commissioner in 2016. He resigned from that office to run for circuit court clerk.
"I have been trained and certified for the last 7 years by the Secretary of State office to conduct election for county and state elections," Hudson said.
If elected, Hudson said he would prioritize keeping fraud out of the election process so that only the votes of legal U.S. citizens are counted, as well as keeping Itawamba County's voting equipment as up-to-date as possible.
"I want to see our election process continue to be on the cutting edge of equipment," he said. "I was a part of the process as election commissioner of getting the new DS 200 election system that we will be using for the next several years."
Jones has worn several different hats over the years. He has spent 22 years working as a funeral director, 20 years as a classroom teacher and six years as a pastor. lacks some of the experience in government which is opponents offer, but he believes his lifetime of service sets him apart from the other candidates.
"My career has been devoted to serving the needs of others," he said. "I have a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, but my success will be reached by the interpersonal skills forged by the relationships I have made with folks of all ages over the years."
If elected, Jones aims to continue the service to which Itawambians became accustomed with Gates, leveraging the relationships he's built in the community to serve citizens of the county as one of their own.
"Mrs. Carol has served our county well, and I am confident that I can continue the exceptional service that we in Itawamba County have become accustomed to," he said. "Itawamba County’s citizens need someone they know and someone who knows them to provide the best service for this office."
