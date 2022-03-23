Three Itawamba Community College students are among award winners in the 2022 MCCAIA State Student Art Competition hosted by Jones College in Ellisville.
They include Kaitlin Stegall of Pontotoc, first place in drawing for “Plum Tea” and honorable mention in drawing for “Caleb’s Sunset;” Mia Coggin of Nettleton, third place in painting for “Cooper Dyes His Hair” and honorable mention in graphic design for “Eye Eye Captive;” and Elliana Parker of Saltillo, honorable mention in 3D design for “Patterned Gogh.”
More than 170 pieces of art are featured from students competing in eight categories from painting and mixed media to drawing, 2D design, 3D design, digital/computer art, photography, printmaking and ceramics.
Additional ICC students who participated include Taylor Braxton of Amory; Bayleigh Caldwell of Caledonia; Olivia Jones of Mantachie; Michaela Pearson of Pontotoc; Camille Campbell and Ana Chambers, both of Tupelo.
ICC students competed with full-time students from Copiah-Lincoln Community College, East Central Community College, East Mississippi Community College, Hinds Community College, Holmes Community College, Jones College, Meridian Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Northwest Mississippi Community College and Southwest Mississippi Community College.
All entries will be on display throughout March. The winners will receive ribbons and cash awards at the show’s awards presentation and reception, Apr. 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the Eula Bass Lewis Art Gallery.
For more information about the art show or to arrange a visit to the gallery, call (601) 477-8401. The Eula Bass Lewis Art Gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The gallery is closed during holidays.