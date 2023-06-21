Among elected county offices, sheriff represents a unique combination of direct community involvement and policy-making responsibility.
It's no wonder that the race for an office with such a visible and tangible impact on voters could become a bit more heated than some of the other offices up for grabs this November.
Chris Dickinson, the four-term Republican incumbent as Itawamba County sheriff, faces Republican challenger and retired Fulton police chief Mitch Nabors, as well as independent challenger and Marine Corps. veteran Brandon Pace. All three candidates are lifelong Itawambians with deep roots in the community they seek to serve.
Dickinson is seeking his fifth term with the belief that his record speaks for itself. Under his watch, the county built a new justice complex, including the county's new jail and sheriff's. department offices as well as ongoing construction on a new justice court. He brings 27 years of law enforcement experience – much of it spent as an investigator – to the table.
When he first got involved in law enforcement, Dickinson said he wasn't setting out to make it his career, but rather just to fill a need in his community.
"I was 30 years old, and we had a bunch of hay that caught on fire," he said. "They called the fire department, but a crime had been committed. Someone in my family had called, and no one came. The next day, the sheriff did make contact with us and said that he needed some help. My brother and I volunteered to help him, so we helped them there for a couple of months. Then I was offered a paid job, part-time, because I didn't want to do it full-time at the time."
But after much soul searching, that desire changed. When the Mantachie Police Department came calling, Dickinson answered the call. Now, more than two decades later, Dickinson believes his experience in the position and skill as an investigator makes him a valuable asset to Itawamba County, particularly where properly conducting investigations is concerned.
"The main guy has to know if his people are doing it right or doing it wrong," he said. "... I was as prepared as I could be because of being an investigator."
With another term, Dickinson aims to keep fighting the ongoing battle against drugs in the county while continuing to hold himself and his officers to the highest conduct standards as representatives of Itawamba County.
"When you pull up and get out of that car, that's not Chris Dickinson getting out of that car," he said. "It's the people of Itawamba County getting out of that car, and they expect you to behave and perform professional, because you represent them. ... That will always be our number one priority, is to serve the people and make sure that all victims are served."
Nabors also brings many years of law enforcement experience. After 30 years with the Fulton Police Department, first as a patrol officer in 1992 and then working his way up to chief in 2017, he believes that, in no uncertain terms, he can do a better job of serving the citizens of Itawamba County.
"I see a need for some changes in law enforcement (in Itawamba County)," Nabors said. "The reason why I'm running is because I believe I can do a better job than what's being done. ... I know I can do it better. There's no doubt in my mind."
Nabors retired from the Fulton PD in 2022 with the intention of seeking the office of Itawamba County sheriff. He aims to bring the same level of dedication and transparency to the job as he did to his role as police chief in Fulton. In his eyes, improving the effectiveness of the Itawamba Sheriff's Department begins with equipping and educating the department's deputies with all they need to serve Itawambians with confidence and integrity.
"I'm a big supporter of video cameras for police officers," Nabors said. "We had body cameras and in-car cameras over at the (Fulton) PD. In the whole time I was chief and assistant chief, we never once had it hurt an officer. If the officer is doing what he's supposed to do, it's gonna do nothing but help him. If I'm elected, that will be one of the first purchases we make."
Minimum education and training standards, including keeping his officers up-to-date on the latest changes to county, state and federal law, would be a top priority for Nabors if elected. Police officers for municipalities in Mississippi are required to undergo a minimum of 24 hours of approved training and education each year, but sheriff's departments in the state have no such minimum requirements.
Nabors believes having confident, knowledgeable deputies is the surest way to protect not only Itawambians the department serves, but also the deputies themselves.
"An officer that's not sure of what's going on, he's going to have problems," Nabors said. "Somebody that goes in, that knows the situation, knows the laws, he's gonna be confident. That confidence is gonna show, and therefore the call's gonna end better."
Nabors also aims to more aggressively tackle narcotics in Itawamba County – an issue about which he says many of the county's citizens have expressed their concern to him.
"In going around the county and talking to people, by far that's their major concern is the narcotics," he said.
Pace, as an independent candidate, will not face the winner of the August 8 Republican primary election until the general November. Whichever opponent he faces will bring much more law enforcement experience to the table, as Pace has not served with any law enforcement agency before.
Despite his lack of experience, Pace is undeterred. He says he is following God's guidance to run, and that calling is one he intends to heed.
"Four years ago, I was too late to qualify," he said. "When it came up this time, it stayed on me, and that's why I qualified to run."
Pace views the office of sheriff as a primarily managerial position. He believes delegating the legwork of enforcing law in the county to his deputies while the sheriff handles relations with the community provides the best environment for the department to succeed.
"If I have good deputies, as long I'm doing my job as a leader and public relations with the community, then we should be fine."
In Pace's view, a lack of law enforcement experience is not an altogether bad thing, as he would bring an outsider's perspective to the office if elected.
"I have a heart for the people," he said. "... I have an outlook from the community's side, so I have a vision of how the public sees (the department)."
While he has no specific agenda in mind for changes to the sheriff's department, Pace aims to practice God-centered leadership. He believes there is divine purpose in his run for Itawamba sheriff, even if he loses the election.
"(If I'm elected), it will be ran the way God sees fit, not the way Brandon sees fit," Pace said. "The Lord is my guide, and he's the reason I'm doing it. Whatever comes out of it, elected or not elected, then I did what I was supposed to do."
