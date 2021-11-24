In late September, 52-year-old Vester “Bubba” Bentley took his first steps in 99 days.
“He’s getting a whole lot better,” his wife Cindy Bentley said. “He still has health issues that affect his day-to-day life, but we are blessed.”
“Yes, he looks great compared to the day I found him,” the Bentley’s newfound friend and U.S. Mail Carrier Beverly Hood said.
On June 17, 2021, less than three weeks after retiring, Bentley suffered a severely broken leg when he misjudged the distance while stepping off the back of his tractor.
“It was a tibial and fibula plateau fracture,” his wife said. “The distance was farther than he thought and basically his leg bent the wrong direction when he came down.”
The newlyweds of just over a year, live on a somewhat isolated dirt road in the Dorsey Community. Early in their relationship, they agreed to call one another periodically throughout the day, just to check-in.
“We keep in touch because of his condition,” Cindy Bentley said. “I’m always concerned that something might happen...and it did.”
In November 1997, while working for Clarksdale Public Utilities, Bentley was electrocuted. The “condition” his wife refers to, left him with multiple injuries that would have resulted in a lesser man giving up, but not Bubba Bentley.
“I was in a bucket truck working as an apprentice lineman,” he said. “I was working on a double three-phase line and I raised the bucket at the wrong time and the line touched the right side of my neck. The electricity went through my neck and came out my left hand.”
The 8,000 volts of electricity that entered the right side of his neck, shot down his arm and repeatedly circled the watch he was wearing. The damage was so severe, his left arm had to be amputated clearly to the shoulder.
“I lost my arm, but can you believe that Seiko Kinetics watch I was wearing still works?” he said with a bit of sarcastic humor.
Bentley also lost nearly all of the muscle in his neck. Mostly scar tissue now attaches the back of his head to his shoulders leaving him with only five degrees of range or movement when turning his head side to side and up and down. Inevitably it makes it difficult to judge distance or in the case of his most recent accident, to misjudge distance.
After his surgeries and 15 months of physical therapy, Bubba Bentley did what Bubba Bentley does, he went back to work for the utility company. He spent the next three decades reading meters until his right arm began to weaken and forced him to retire.
“I retired May 28, 2021, after 29 years with Clarksdale Public Utilities,” he said proudly.
Unable to work like he was once accustomed to, Bentley now piddles on small things around the house, which until recently, included the occasional ride on his tractor. His only regret during this past June’s hot summer day, not taking his phone on his piddling escapade.
“I will ALWAYS have my phone on me from now on,” he said with his wife in agreement.
But in his defense, Cindy Bentley said, “He doesn’t have the best of luck and didn’t want to lose his phone.”
“I talked to him at 8:30 that morning and as it got closer to lunch, I began to feel uneasy,” she said. “I told my co-workers at NMMC that if I hadn’t heard from him by 12:30, I was going home.”
While miles away, his wife pondered worst-case scenarios. At the same time, Bentley continued to yell for help, but it was to no avail. So with his weakened right arm, he dragged himself to the shade of his nearby truck. When the hot summer sun moved, Bentley would attempt to scoot himself into the shade.
“I had hugged every wheel and bumper on my truck,” he said. “I struggled to try to follow that shade. The next step was to try and get under the truck.”
His struggle would continue for over three hours. Thirsty and in dire pain, only a few cars would pass on their lonely dirt road, but no one saw him.
Then along comes the mail lady.
“I was putting mail in the Bentley’s mailbox around noon when I saw Bubba waving in the distance, so I waved back,” Hood said. “Then I realized he was motioning for me to come over there, so I did.”
Hood attributes her reaction to her naturally nosy nature. Prior to that day she had only talked with Cindy Bentley once concerning some return mail and didn’t make it a habit to wander into someone’s yard.
“My friend Honey Burleson used to tell me to quit telling everybody I was nosy,” she laughed. “She said I should tell them that I’m ‘inquisitive.’”
“Whatever you want to call it, I’m thankful she was there,” Cindy Bentley said as the two chattered back and forth as if they had known each other for a lifetime or at the very least been a popular podcast duo.
Nevertheless, Hood’s inquisitive nature led her to find an exhausted Bentley lying against his truck.
“He gave me his keys to get in the house and get his phone,” she said. “So I did, but he wouldn’t let me dial 911, he did it. I just stayed with him.”
Soon emergency crews arrived, followed by Bentley’s wife, but none of that prompted Hood to leave. She stayed to make sure Cindy was okay and helped her get the things she needed to for the hospital.
“I followed protocol and called my boss to let her know I would be longer at that stop,” Hood said. “She told me to take the time I needed and finish the route when I could.”
Hood’s concern and compassion didn’t stop there. She called the couple to check in on them during Bubba Bentley’s lengthy stay in the hospital. After two surgeries and 29 days in the hospital, he was finally back at home.
“We had to get a wheelchair ramp and he had to have a sitter,” Cindy Bentley said. “But we’ve made it and we are so thankful.”
The couple recently met Beverly Hood outside the Fulton Post Office to give her a proper hug and a “Thank You” card for going above and beyond her postal duties. Theirs is now a relationship that reaches beyond the boundaries of friendship, it’s more like extended family.
“I just love them. They are my people,” Hood said.
“We are unbelievably blessed,” Cindy Bentley chimed in directly behind Hood’s statement.
Bubba Bentley was able to drive again after 120 days. His piddling is minimal at best these days, but for the guy who is “tough as nails,” he’s not one to focus on the difficulties of his life, but rather sums up the things he is thankful for in a few words, his family, his ability to get around, and that inquisitive mail lady.
“I’m blessed and just thankful.”