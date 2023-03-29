The City of Fulton will soon welcome a new business to the fold.
Tractor Supply Company will be building a new location on S. Adams Street, across from Smith Furniture, city officials announced during the monthly meeting of the city's board of aldermen on March 21. No official groundbreaking date for the construction has been set, but construction is projected to begin in October of this year.
Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said the new store will bring with it a number of new amenities for Fulton residents beyond what might be expected of a tractor and equipment supply store.
"It's going to be a big one," Mayor Quinn told The Times. "It's going to be 20,000 square feet. It's going to have a dog washing station and a garden center. It's going to be very nice."
The new location will border on a residential area, which could raise concerns for neighboring residents about the building an parking lot intruding on their peace and quiet. In fact, while the lot on which the parking lot will sit is already designated as a neighborhood commercial zone, the area upon which the actual building will be constructed had been previously zoned as residential. The board of aldermen approved the rezoning of that portion of the property to match the parking lot's zoning during the same March 21 meeting.
Mayor Quinn and the board anticipated concerns from surrounding residents, and the mayor offered assurance that both the city and Tractor Supply Company were taking the necessary steps to ensure the new business does not unduly disrupt the lives of its residential neighbors.
"They're gonna have it very nicely landscaped, with buffers of trees so, for (residents) on either side of them, it won't be a nuisance," Mayor Quinn said.
Repaving, restriping projects to begin in April
Repaving work on Interchange Drive in Fulton, as well as the restriping project for South Adams Street, are projected to begin in April, according to Mayor Quinn.
In order to repave Interchange Drive at night – minimizing the obstruction of a busy roadway – the nighttime temperature must warm to a certain level before paving can begin.
Waffle House coming to Fulton
A new Waffle House location will be opening on South Adams Street.
The property – next to Jack's Chicken – has been purchased, but no set timeline for breaking ground has been made public.
