Members of Tremont Attendance Center’s chapter of Future Farmers of America spent part of their day last Wednesday at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton building a raised garden bed for the residents of the facility. The planter is one of several that will be used by residents to grow peppers and tomatoes this spring and summer to enjoy.
“The last line of the FFA Motto is “Living to Serve” and the Tremont FFA is thankful we are able to give back to the community by helping with projects such as the building of the raised bed for the Courtyard’s residents and employees,” FFA sponsor Kristin Holley said, “We hope the residents can enjoy growing garden vegetables in it this summer and many years to come.”
Riley Building Supplies donated the wood for the project. FFA members who built the garden bed included: Taylor King, Kerigan King, Mallory Holley, Rylie Holley, Waylon Patterson and Dillyn Sheffield.
“We are very thankful and blessed that Kristin Holley and her students did this awesome community service project,” Keisha Davis, the facility’s Activity Director said. “She is teaching them more than about agriculture. She is teaching them lessons that will last a lifetime.”
Pastor Eric Smith with Fresh Anointing Church and Matt Moore with Theo’s Feedmill have donated two additional beds for the project. Soil and plants are being donated by Twigs Nursery and Emily Gray.
Residents are looking forward fresh tomato sandwiches and are planning to share some of the vegetables they grow with the school, church and Theo’s Feedmill.