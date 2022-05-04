Tremont Attendance Center’s FFA Nursey Landscape team will head north in October to compete at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana after winning the state competition.

The Nursey Landscape team of Waylon Patterson, Kerigan King, Ryker Thomas and Dillyn Sheffield finished first at the state level on April 22 to qualify to attend the organization’s 95th national convention.

Tremont’s Food Science team placed third at the state competition on the same day. Team members are Hannah Robinson, Taylor King, Nate Henderson and Mallory Holley.

abby.loden@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus