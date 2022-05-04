The Nursery Landscape team of Dillyn Sheffield, Ryker Thomas, Waylon Patterson and Kerigan King advanced to Nationals after finishing first at the state competition on April 22 at Mississippi State University.
The Nursey Landscaping team members advancing to Nationals are Dillyn Sheffield, Ryker Thomas, Kerigan King and Waylon Patterson with Jill Wagner the State FFA Advisor.
KRISTIN HOLLEY I COURTESY PHOTO
KRISTIN HOLLEY I COURTESY PHOTO
Tremont Attendance Center’s FFA Nursey Landscape team will head north in October to compete at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana after winning the state competition.
Tremont’s Food Science team placed third at the state competition on the same day. Team members are Hannah Robinson, Taylor King, Nate Henderson and Mallory Holley.