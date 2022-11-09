Santa in Tremont

In this file photo from December 2018, Santa and friends wave to onlookers during the town of Tremont’s Christmas parade. The city is collecting toys and food as part of a Christmas food drive to help some of the small town's less fortunate residents. The drive will continue through Dec. 22.

 ADAM ARMOUR I ITAWAMBA COUNTY TIMES

TREMONT - Last year, the town of Tremont collected toy and food donations to provide a bit of Christmas cheer to several of the small town’s residents; this year, they’re hoping to build upon the previous year’s success and, with a successful donation drive, help more families and individuals celebrate the holiday.

Newsletters

abby.loden@djournal.com

Recommended for you