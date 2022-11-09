In this file photo from December 2018, Santa and friends wave to onlookers during the town of Tremont’s Christmas parade. The city is collecting toys and food as part of a Christmas food drive to help some of the small town's less fortunate residents. The drive will continue through Dec. 22.
TREMONT - Last year, the town of Tremont collected toy and food donations to provide a bit of Christmas cheer to several of the small town’s residents; this year, they’re hoping to build upon the previous year’s success and, with a successful donation drive, help more families and individuals celebrate the holiday.
The project is under the direction of town clerk Beth Garrison. According to Garrison, last year’s drive resulted from seeing people in the community who were in need.
“My water operator is out in the community a lot more than I am and, at Christmas time, we both felt that there was a definite need,” she said. “So, we contacted the school and helped nine children last year.”
When the community learned of the town’s plans to help make Christmas a bit more special for their neighbors, many area businesses and community members jumped at the opportunity to donate. This enabled the town to get the children what they wanted.
But they had a problem, albeit a good one: They had leftover funds.
Garrison and the town used the excess funds to purchase food for the families benefiting from the toy drive.
“We decided we'd make sure that each of these families — because it was four families — had a food box and we bought extra food so they have enough for a week,” Garrison said.
When they still had money left over even then, Garrison again turned to her water operator to find others who they could help. She said he knew of some elderly residents who didn’t have family members living nearby with whom to spend Christmas or enjoy a holiday meal.
“They’re all by themselves,” Garrison said. “So we were able to do seven food boxes for them.”
Stocking stuffer donations were in such abundance last year — they received a literal truckload — that the town was able to provide the Tupelo Children’s Mansion with stocking stuffers.
“The Lord does work in mysterious ways,” Garrison said. “That's when we found out that Tupelo Children’s Mansion needed stocking stuffers, and we were able to provide almost all of what they needed.”
Garrison said the town is hoping to expand the operation this year and do even more good. Donations of toys, stocking stuffers and shelf-stable foods, such as peanut butter and canned goods, can be dropped off at Tremont Town Hall until Dec. 22.
“Growing up in this community, I just love everybody and want them to have as wonderful a time as they can at Christmas,” Garrison said. “And, a lot of people can't afford it, particularly right now, and I'm going to do whatever it takes to make sure that we can help as many as possible.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.