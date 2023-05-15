Two Tremont Attendance Center FFA members saw months of hard work pay off when they recently placed at the FFA State Speaking Contests. Rylie Holley won the State Creed Speaking Contest and Emma Collum finished second in the Prepared Public Speaking Contest. The State Contests were held in Raymond on April 28.
“This is the first year since I became the Ag teacher 11 years ago at Tremont that we have had a first-place winner,” said FFA sponsor Kristin Holley. “I was so proud last year when Emma Collum made it to the State Finals and won third, so you can imagine my excitement to see us win first this year. The fact that Rylie is my youngest daughter even made it more exciting and special for me.”
The State Speaking Contests are rigorous. To qualify for state competition, a student has to finish in the top-3 at both the Federation and District level of FFA competitions.
That means, only nine students from the entire state competes in each Speaking Contest, and only the first-place finisher advances to the national competition. Competition in the Creed Speaking Contest is limited to only eighth or ninth grade agricultural students.
“A lot of work goes into these speaking contests, said Kristin Holley. “I personally believe winning a speaking contest is one of the most challenging things to accomplish in FFA.”
Rylie Holley will compete at the FFA National Creed Speaking competition in the fall in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“These girls are paving the path for upcoming FFA students in our program, Kristin Holley said. “I appreciate all their hard work and dedication.”
