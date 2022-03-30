Two men are in the Itawamba County Jail awaiting extradition to Tennessee after a high-speed chase led authorities to their connection to a Smyrna, TN shooting.
On Monday, March 21, Fulton Police Department officers attempted to stop a vehicle for improper equipment. The driver eluded officers, traveling onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 22 and reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
The vehicle was stopped near the Tremont exit with the assistance of the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.
The driver and two other occupants were taken into custody without incident.
David Sands, 47, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., the driver of the vehicle, was charged with felony eluding and possession of a controlled substance enhanced with possession of a firearm. Sands is currently being held in the Itawamba County jail on a $20,000 bond.
The passengers, Matthew Ghee, 32, of Eagleville, TN, and Sara Schimley, 32, of Murfreesboro, TN, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance. Ghee is currently being held on a $15,000 bond. Schimley was released on bond.
According to a press release from the Smyrna Police Department (SPD), on March 21, SPD personnel was dispatched to Nissan Drive in response to a shooting.
Two suspects, identified as Sands and Ghee, confronted two individuals at the Deerfield Inn in Smyrna. When the individuals left the area, Sands and Ghee followed them, pulled alongside their vehicle and Ghee opened fire before fleeing the area.
One of the victims entered Circle K, located at 796 Nissan Drive, and asked the clerk to call 911. Both the driver and the passenger suffered gunshot wounds. Rutherford County EMS transported both individuals to an area hospital with one victim in stable condition and one listed in critical condition.
Smyrna Detectives Allan Nabours and Jason Anderson traveled to Fulton to interview the suspects on March 23. Sands has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Ghee has been charged with one count of Attempted Criminal Homicide and one count of Aggravated Assault.
At press time, both men are still being held in the Itawamba County Jail awaiting extradition to Tennessee.
