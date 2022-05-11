Two towns are set to celebrate one special day on May 14, an 80-year Celebration of Tammy Wynette Music.
The Red Bay Museum located at 108 4th Ave SE in Red Bay will start the day off at 9 a.m. There will be no admission fee for tours, though donations will be accepted according to the Red Bay News. The museum’s Tammy Wynette display is the largest collection currently on display. It contains personal clothing and stage gowns of Tammy’s, including her makeup train case that she used up until her death. Metal pieces with the initials TW and GJ from their home in Nashville can be seen, as well as airplane seats from her jet.
Joining the celebration locally, the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center (TWLC) located at 10130 Highway 178, Tremont, will host an afternoon of musical entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. Scheduled entertainers include the Mississippi School of Music, The Lisa Lambert Band, Frankie Wallace and Friends, Freddy Lynch and Friends, Country Fried Sushi, Tombigbee Dulcimer Group, Billy Boyd, the Silver Eagle Band, and more.
TWLC’s celebration will also have food available at Kelly’s Kitchen, the center’s onsite restaurant. Along with Kelly’s will be Oak Hill Farm Coffee Roasters, Rick’s Frozen Treats, Tremont FFA popcorn, homemade baked goods, jellies, and drinks.
“We will also have a cruise-in and assorted games for folks to enjoy,” Larry Cantrell, president of the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center Board of Directors told The Times. “We have a great day planned and are looking forward to having guests from across the globe in attendance including some of Tammy’s daughters.”
The Red Bay Museum will have a variety of items for sale including t-shirts, ornaments, albums, and more. The museum is open Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1:30 to 4:00 with an admission of $5.00. You can also visit the museum on Fridays through the Civitan Thrift Store located next door, open Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Scotty Kennedy serves as Museum curator and can be reached at 256-356-8758 or through email at scottydk@att.net. Visit RedBayMuseum.org and the museum’s Facebook page for more information.
TWLC in Tremont features different musical activities including entertainment on Friday and Saturday evenings from local artists. The Mississippi School of Music’s office is now located there, and concerts are held quarterly. Visitors are welcome to join the center for their rehearsals every other Saturday. The Legacy Center’s hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week, with the restaurant, Kelly’s Kitchen, open Thursday through Sunday. The phone number for the center is 662-397-4827 and you may also contact Larry Cantrell, director, at 601-946-6215 or lqcantrell@gmail.com . Follow them on Facebook for other upcoming events.
“We are excited to be joining forces with Scotty and the Red Bay Museum for this event,” Cantrell said. “It’s going to be a special day and we invite everyone to come out and be a part of it.”