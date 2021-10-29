After two decades of serving on the federal level and a lifetime of public service, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills has confirmed to The Times he will be taking senior status on the federal bench effective Nov. 1. His decision will open a vacancy on the court for the Northern District of Mississippi.
“It’s been great,” Mills told The Times. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the other judges, lawyers, and staff and hope to continue to do so.”
Senior status will allow Mills to handle a reduced caseload on the federal court. In his letter to President Joe Biden dated Oct.13, he stated he had attained the age and met the service requirements.
“It is my intention to continue to render substantial judicial service as a senior judge. It is also my intention to continue to carry a full case load until my replacement is appointed, confirmed, and sworn in,” he concluded.
Mills was nominated by former President George W. Bush to the Northern District seat following Judge Neal Biggers decision to take senior status. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in Oct. 2001.
Mills received his Associates Degree from Itawamba Community College in 1975 and his bachelor’s degree at the University of Mississippi in 1978. He obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law prior to completing his Master of Law (LLM) at the University of Virginia School of Law.
In 1980 Mills began his law practice. Three years later he was elected to serve in the Mississippi House of Representatives District 21 representing Itawamba and Monroe counties. While serving in the Mississippi legislature, he was appointed as Chairman of the House Judiciary “A” Committee.
“I have been in public office since 1983,” Mills said. “I want to thank the voters of Itawamba and Monroe counties for first giving me the opportunity to serve.”
In 1995, Mills was appointed by Governor Kirk Fordice to the Mississippi Supreme Court where he served until his appointment at the federal level.
Mills was the recipient of the 2021 Judicial Excellence Award presented during The Mississippi Bar’s 2021 Annual Business Session. The Bar’s Board of Commissioners established the award in recognition of judges who exceed the call of judicial office. According to their website, Mills received the honor for his outstanding leadership, efficiency in the field of jurisprudence, and his character and integrity.
Longtime friend and attorney Steve Farese told The Times that Mills is well versed in the law and applies that knowledge in his decision-making process.
“The Northern District of Mississippi has been blessed before and throughout my 44-year career with excellent Article 3 Judges,” said Farese. “Judge Mills is certainly of that ilk. A true Renaissance Man, Judge Mills loves literature and the outdoors.”
Farese said Mills is empathetic when it’s called for and balances justice with mercy.
“Judge Mill’s is well versed in the law and understanding of the frailties of humans. His personality and demeanor give all participants a sense of understanding of his procedures,” he said. “I look forward to continuing practicing before him as he takes senior status.”
Attorney Rachel Pierce Waide said Mill’s presence in her life as well as on the bench has been a gift.
“I’m sad to hear this news. I have known Judge Mills my entire life and his presence both personally and professionally has truly been a gift,” Waide told Times via phone interview. “His chief goal in life and on the bench is to be fair and he practices that routinely.”
Waide said Mills has a genuine love for people and treats every litigant the same, with respect, regardless of their reason for being in his courtroom.
“He balances his brilliance with an immense amount of common sense,” Waide said. “He was a good lawyer, representative, and an excellent judge. We are fortunate, not only as a state, but as a nation that he chose a life of public service when he could have chosen so much else.”