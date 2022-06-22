The United Way of Northeast Mississippi was set up at Fulton City Park and welcomed both children and adults on the evening of Thursday, June 9 as they celebrated the launch of the park’s newly installed Born Learning Trail. The trail in Fulton is one of the eight trails being installed thanks to a grant from Toyota. One trail is being erected in each of the counties United Way services. A tent was set up with games and giveaways for kids and adults while also having United Way staff members on hand to discuss the work they do within Itawamba county.
The Born Learning trail is comprised of ten markers spread out along the walking trail that loops around the playground. Each sign represents a different station that includes a painted sidewalk element with an activity for kids to complete. The goal is to encourage kids and their guardians to observe and interact more with the nature and environment surrounding them.
"Early childhood is so important to United Way, and especially to us here in Northeast Mississippi, and we hope that the Born Learning Trails will enhance young families' experiences in their local communities,” said United Way Director of Donor Engagement Julia Monts. “We are grateful to Toyota for making this possible and to the City of Fulton and the F.L. Crane volunteers for their help installing the trail in Fulton City Park."
United Way of Northeast Mississippi serves eight counties in northeast Mississippi. They invest in programs and agencies that support “the building blocks of a good life.” This includes academic, health and wellness and family stability as well as gather stakeholders to address issues within their communities.