Thanks to United Way of Northeast Mississippi and their partners, students in Itawamba County will be a little more prepared for the school year.
As part of the Back 2 School Project, United Way delivered school supplies to each school serving kindergarten through sixth grade students in Itawamba County. The supplies were purchased with donations from businesses and individuals across the region.
“We are glad to be able to help provide some of the items that the students need to start the school year,” said BJ Kent, campaign director at United Way. “A lot of families struggle to provide everything, and teachers usually make up that difference out of their own pockets. This project lets the community help fill in that gap and make sure all students have basic supplies.”
Kent and other United Way staff delivered supplies to over 60 elementary schools in the eight counties served by United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
“The school staff are always really excited when we show up,” said Kent. “At every school, they tell us how thankful they are that the community wants to support their students.”
Across the Itawamba County School District, United Way provided 12 cases of notebook paper, 20 cases of pencils and 768 glue sticks.
“We couldn’t do it without the support of our corporate sponsors and Back 2 School Project donors,” said Kent. “Thankfully we live in a community that really cares about supporting our children in all the ways they can.”
Sponsors from Itawamba County include Tri-State Lumber Company, Kline Mechanical Systems, Inc., Tombigbee Tooling, Inc., Tremont Floral Supplies, S & W Pharmacy and individual donors.
For more information about United Way of Northeast Mississippi, visit unitedwaynems.org
