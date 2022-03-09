Missing

An Itawamba Community College student that was reported missing over the weekend is now listed as a runaway according to Itawamba Community College Police Chief Jason Dickinson.

Tamya Leanne Firenze, 17, was last seen by family members on March 1.

In a statement to The Times, Dickinson said that law enforcement officials have made contact with the teen and that Firenze had personally spoken with family members.

"She has been in contact with her family, talking with them trying to figure things out," Dickinson said in the statement. "She is not missing, just run away."

