volunteer fair - photo 1

Volunteer Northeast Mississippi, a coalition of United Way of Northeast Mississippi, hosted a volunteer and nonprofit expo last Thursday at Playgarden Park in Fulton. Attendees were able to learn about the numerous nonprofit organizations that serve the county and the services those agencies offer as well as how one can volunteer with those organizations. 

 ABBY LODEN I THE TIMES

Volunteer North Mississippi, a coalition of United Way of Northeast Mississippi,  hosted a volunteer and non profit expo at Playgarden Park last Thursday in Fulton. It was the first stop of the agency's planned tour to highlight and connect nonprofits and volunteers throughout the eight counties they serve. The fair gave local nonprofits the chance with the community they serve information about the services they provide as well as ways volunteers help fulfill their missions and how one can get involved. 

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you