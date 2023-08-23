Volunteer Northeast Mississippi, a coalition of United Way of Northeast Mississippi, hosted a volunteer and nonprofit expo last Thursday at Playgarden Park in Fulton. Attendees were able to learn about the numerous nonprofit organizations that serve the county and the services those agencies offer as well as how one can volunteer with those organizations.
Volunteer North Mississippi, a coalition of United Way of Northeast Mississippi, hosted a volunteer and non profit expo at Playgarden Park last Thursday in Fulton. It was the first stop of the agency's planned tour to highlight and connect nonprofits and volunteers throughout the eight counties they serve. The fair gave local nonprofits the chance with the community they serve information about the services they provide as well as ways volunteers help fulfill their missions and how one can get involved.
"Volunteer Northeast Mississippi helps nonprofits recruit valuable volunteers and rally the community around important volunteer initiatives – including disaster response efforts," said coalition director Kim Rushing. "We provide the “know-how” by offering training and technical assistance to strengthen nonprofits, boards of directors, and volunteer programs. Volunteer NEMS connects nonprofits with resources, including information and access to funding opportunities to help build sustainability."
The event took place in the late afternoon and those who attended were able to vote for a "crowd favorite." The nonprofit with the highest number of votes won $100 for their mission thanks to a donation from the Itawamba County Development Council. Donations of snacks and nonperishable food was collected for the county's' backpack programs that provide food over for the county's students who would otherwise go hungry.
"It is a great event to showcase what nonprofits are available in each county," said Rushing. "What services they provide to the residents of the county, and what volunteer needs they have."
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&