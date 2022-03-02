Volunteers with For the Children Clothes Closet has been busy organizing donations at the historic Fulton Grammar School, but more help is needed with sorting and preparing the organization's ever-growing donations.
“Every year we are growing and getting bigger,” volunteer Robyn Ray told The Times. “And with that, we could use some extra hands.”
Established in 2019, besides gently worn clothing, the group accepts the donation of duffel bags, pull-ups, diapers, wipes, bath and unopened toiletries, baby items (blankets, swaddles, bibs, gowns, jumpers, etc.) Sizes of clothing range from an infant to an adult.
The group does not accept monetary donations but encourages those who do not have clothing to donate to purchase new items such as undergarments, diapers, and wipes and bring them to the center. Volunteers recently organized their newest addition, prom dresses.
“We just got our new hanging rack up for prom dresses,” volunteer Charlene Kilgore said of the over 100 prom dresses hanging in the room. “All of these are free to anyone who needs them.”
Now expanded into three of the former classrooms at the school, the Clothes Closet’s goal is to help families in need by offering free clothing and necessities, such as baby items. Over the last two years, 2,275 individuals have benefited from the charity.
The Clothes Closet is open every Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., but when an emergency arises, they answer.
“We recently helped a family who had lost their home to a fire,” Ray said. “All anyone who has an emergency need has to do is call.”
But it takes a village to fulfill the growing needs of a charity like the Clothes Closet.
“We are grateful to that community members that have helped install rack, donated items, and helped with the heating and air conditioning units,” Ray said. “We also want to thank Mayor Quinn for getting the heat fixed and keeping the lights on.”
Kilgore said the group has documented over 1700 hours in volunteer efforts since opening the doors, but more hours are needed to meet the growing demand.
“With yard sale season just around the bend, we’ll likely get a lot of donations in the days ahead. Just a few hours a week would be a big help to us.”
For more information or to volunteer at For the Children Clothes Closet, call 662-397-6402 or 662-784-0715.