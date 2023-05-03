Mississippi’s statewide election is set for November 7 and the field is set for Itawamba County voters. Election Day may seem far off but if you’ve made changes in life, it’s not to soon to find out if you need to update your voter registration.
If you’ve moved, even if you still live in the same town, you may need to update your registration. If you’re recently married and legally changed your name, you may need to update your registration. For name changes, the name on the voter rolls has to match what’s on your driver’s license.
If voters have any doubt about their registration, they can call the Itawamba County Circuit Clerk’s office to check their information, but to make changes voters will need to go to the Circuit Clerk’s office and fill out the necessary forms.
“The earlier we can get those changes made, the better. We just wanted to start getting that out there so folks know that they’re required to get changes made in writing,” said Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates.
Gates said voters are welcome call and check to see if they need to come in, but changes will have to be done in person, she said. “It’s always best to call and verify.”
The Mississippi Secretary of state’s office suggests that each county gets something in writing to verify changes of name or address changes leading up to Election Day, Gates said. She said voters used to be able to make those changes over the phone, but they no longer can do that.
The Itawamba Circuit Clerk’s office is located at 201 West Main St. In Fulton. Voters can call 662-862-3511 to check their registration information.
The primaries are August 8 with primary runoffs scheduled for August 29. The general election day is November 7 with a runoff if needed scheduled for November 28. Voters need to be registered 30 days prior to the August 8 primary in order to vote.
