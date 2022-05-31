If the citizens of Fulton approve the city's proposed Pennies for Parks tourism tax on June 3, it will impose a 3% tourism tax on restaurant sales in Fulton and could go into effect as early as July 2022.
The special election for "Pennies for Parks," the City of Fulton's proposed tourism tax, is underway today.
The vote was originally set for June 7 but was moved to Tuesday, May 31, due to a conflict with the primary for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District.
"Pennies for Parks," which would impose a 3% tourism tax on restaurant sales in Fulton, would raise money for the city to use specifically for new parks, recreation, promotion of tourism and beautification of existing parks and infrastructure. The tax is projected to generate between $570,000 and $690,000 in tax revenue each year.
HB 1740, passed by the Mississippi legislature and signed by Governor Tate Reeves on April 1, requires 60% of Fulton voters to vote in favor of the new tax in order for it to pass.
Once passed, the tourism tax would go into effect as early as July this year and would remain in effect until at least July 2026, when it would first be subject to repeal.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. for voters.
Tupelo, Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Batesville, Booneville, Columbus, Corinth, Holly Springs, New Albany, Oxford, Pontotoc, Ripley, Southaven, Starkville and West Point all have a similar restaurant tax.