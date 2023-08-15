The Mississippi Welcome Center in Tremont has seen a gradual uptick in traffic in 2023, recently tallying a whopping 25,049 visitors in the month of July.
Welcome Center supervisor Teresa Blake believes if traffic continues to increase at its current rate, the total traffic coming through the center in 2023 could reach pre-COVID numbers. Blake said that before the pandemic greatly reduced travel nationwide, the Welcome Center averaged between 250 thousand and 350 thousand visitors per year.
"In the last year, we’re seeing a steady increase and a lot of traffic," Blake said. "We’re on track for those numbers to get back to normal in the months ahead.”
Blake said the Welcome Center tallied around 24 thousand visitors in June and has seen increases month over month. The numbers fluctuate some depending upon the month, with a variety of factors playing into how many travelers pass through. For example, the center sees increased traffic when lottery jackpots rise higher.
"Right now, we’re seeing a lot of traffic from students going to ICC, going to Ole Miss, people coming through from different states that are students," Blake said. "In September, we’ll see a lot of football game traffic. Each month seems to have its own unique traveler, you might say."
With the steady increase in visitors to the Welcome Center, Blake has been grateful to have the newly released 2023 Itawamba County Visitor's Guide in-hand to give visitors information on what the county has to offer. Prior to the 2023 guide's release – a collaborative effort between the Itawamba County Development Council and The Itawamba Times – the Welcome Center featured visitor's guides from surrounding counties and minicipalities, but not one from Itawamba County where it resides.
“It’s been very helpful to hand travelers (a visitor’s guide)," Blake said. "We appreciate the efforts of the ICDC and The Times to put out the guide."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.