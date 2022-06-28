FULTON, MS (6/29/2022) – Over the past several weeks, the Wendy’s located at 415 Interchange Dr. has been going through extensive remodeling since a fire destroyed the building earlier this year. The remodeling features exterior upgrades and innovative interior design elements to enhance the Wendy’s restaurant environment and dining experience for guests.
“We are very pleased with how everything turned out with the remodeling, and we believe our guests in Fulton will just love it” said Brian McDaniel, SVP Carlisle, a leading franchisee of the Wendy’s Company. “It’s been an honor and pleasure being part of the Fulton community over the years, and this remodeling investment signifies our intention to continue to be vibrant and visible member of the community for many, many years to come.”
Carlisle is a family-owned, hospitality and real estate business based in Memphis, TN. Carlisle owns and operates over 170 Wendy’s restaurants across 8 states in the Southeast. Carlisle Wendy’s restaurants are well known for delivering world class service and great tasting food to their guests. Carlisle’s operational excellence and leadership have been recognized throughout the years by Wendy’s.
There will be an official ribbon cutting celebration at 10AM on Wednesday, July 6th and all are invited. After the ribbon cutting everyone is invited to come join in on the grand reopening day festivities. There will be a raffle with some great prizes, giveaways, refreshments, and a few surprises.