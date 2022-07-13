Wendy’s Restaurant located at 415 Interchange Drive in Fulton recently held a ribbon-cutting for its new state-of-the-art facility. The previous building was destroyed by fire last February. The newly remodeled eatery features exterior upgrades and innovative interior design elements to enhance the Wendy’s restaurant environment and dining experience for guests.
Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn thanked the company for rebuilding and commended their swift efforts to get the restaurant back in service.
“On behalf of the city, we welcome Wendy’s back. We were devastated when the building was lost, this business is a huge part of our community,” Quinn said. “The fact that it took only four months and 14 days to rebuild is outstanding.”
Vice President of Operation at Carlisle Corporation Greg Jones also addressed the crowd.
“One thing we did not get the opportunity to do is to thank the fire departments. Not just from Fulton, but also those from the surrounding communities, we thank you all,” Jones said. “With adversity comes blessings and opportunities and we were able to build a new state-of-the-art building.”
Jones presented Fulton Fire Department with a donation on behalf of the company.
“We are very pleased with how everything turned out with the remodeling, and we believe our guests in Fulton will just love it,” Brian McDaniel, SVP Carlisle, a leading franchisee of the Wendy’s Company said in a recent press release. “It’s been an honor and pleasure being part of the Fulton community over the years, and this remodeling investment signifies our intention to continue to be a vibrant and visible member of the community for many, many years to come.”
Carlisle is a family-owned, hospitality and real estate business based in Memphis, TN. Carlisle owns and operates over 170 Wendy’s restaurants across 8 states in the Southeast. Carlisle Wendy’s restaurants are well known for delivering world-class service and great-tasting food to their guests. Carlisle’s operational excellence and leadership have been recognized throughout the years by Wendy’s.