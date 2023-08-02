library photo 1

The Itawamba County-Pratt Memorial Library hosted Malcom White for a discussion about Mississippi's foodways last Tuesday in Fulton. 

 ABBY LODEN I THE TIMES

“In this land more often than not, the good cooks are called grandmother as opposed to gourmet or chef and historically, the grandmothers have labored in the sacred spaces of the family kitchen,” Malcolm White said early during his presentation at the Itawamba County-Pratt Memorial Library last Tuesday in Fulton.

