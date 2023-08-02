“In this land more often than not, the good cooks are called grandmother as opposed to gourmet or chef and historically, the grandmothers have labored in the sacred spaces of the family kitchen,” Malcolm White said early during his presentation at the Itawamba County-Pratt Memorial Library last Tuesday in Fulton.
White, the co-founder of Jackson eatery Hal and Mal’s, former state tourism director and former Executive Director of the Mississippi Arts Commission, was in town to discuss Mississippi’s foodways as part of the Mississippi Humanities Council’s Speaker’s Bureau. White's early comment foreshadowed a discussion about the important role family kitchens have played in the development of Mississippi's foodways.
White opened his presentation discussing the very earliest traditions and habits of Mississippi’s food culture and how, over time, new influences have added additional components that have become standards of the state.
“Our influences range from the Native Americans to the adventurous European explorers to African enslaved people. This early integration of cultures and readily available raw, fresh ingredients in the state has produced, a wealth of outstanding eateries,” White said. “More often, they’re not located on a main street but on a back road or a dirt road far away from the intersection. Many of Mississippi's treasures are somewhat hidden as to serve only locals who think nothing much of going there.”
One such early impact was Africans bringing seeds, like okra and oftentimes sewn into the hems of clothing, from Africa when they were sent west on slave ships. He also pointed to the practice of Mississippians for generations using the seasons to dictate what they ate.
White also discussed the more recent influences that newcomers have had on the state’s eating habits, and the impact Mississippi has had when native sons and daughters have carried traditions to other parts of the world. In Jackson, Greeks have played an important role in the city’s food scene and on the coast, the influx of Vietnamese has produced a number of restaurants, bakeries and cafes that share traditional Vietnamese food as well as some having combined cultures, like a bakery that has French, gulf coast and Vietnamese influences.
White’s presentation last week shared with those in attendance a look at the gumbo that makes up Mississippi’s foodways, and throughout his discussion he continued to point to the backroads eateries that few outside of a specific area know about but is probably better than many well known establishments, and, oftentimes, these restaurants make those who walk in the door feel at home.
"I think the most successful restaurants that we have in the state are family owned and operated and replicate home in some way," said White. "You feel like you're going to somebody's house. People visit with you. They ask about your mama. They tell you about your dad. They know who you are."
White pointed out that a Mississippi native is considered to be one of the three, joining James Beard and Julia Child, most impactful people to have changed the way America eats. Craig Claiborne, a native of the Mississippi delta, who’s love of cooking and food was born in his mother’s boardinghouse, was a food editor of the New York Times and credited with playing a large role in changing the way America cooks and eats through his recipes and restaurant reviews.
White brought the discussion back to the state and how regional items, often easy to find, are almost impossible to find elsewhere. He mentioned the challenge of finding a pressed po’boy away from the Mississippi gulf coast or finding a slug, or dough, burger outside of northeast Mississippi. These items are such a part of the fabric of many Mississippians' lives that many don’t realize how unique they are.
“Mississippi has a grand place in the history of southern foods, of American foods,” White said. “I always enjoy going around and telling the story.”
