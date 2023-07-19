After hosting Felder Rushing for a very successful pair of programs last year, the Itawamba County-Pratt Memorial Library is set to host Malcolm White for a discussion on the state’s foodways next week.
“We [library] are thrilled to be having Mr. Malcolm White here with us for a program,” said head librarian Jeffrey Martin. “Because our program with Felder Rushing was so successful last year, I wanted to continue with that same idea and bring a program that I thought might appeal to lots of people.”
White, the co-founder with his brother of Jackson’s Hal and Mal’s, former Executive Director of the Mississippi Arts Commission and a current co-host of Mississippi Public Radio’s Deep South Dining will appear in Fulton at noon on Tuesday, July 25. The event will be held at the library and followed by a potluck lunch. The library will provide the entrée and attendees are asked to bring their favorite southern dish to go with it.
