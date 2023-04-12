Nearly a year has passed since Itawamba County's new jail opened to accept inmates.
Other than a few early hiccups, the jail has run smoothly since it hosted its first inmates in May of 2022.
"The first week we were open, we lost power to the electronic doors," Sheriff Chris Dickinson said. "When I got there, (the inmates) were stranded inside the (cell block) hallways. But we got all that back going. We've had (other) minor stuff. In the grand scheme of things, everything's going good."
The jail – along with the new sheriff's office which opened later at the same location – has provided a vital service not only to Itawamba County, replacing the old jail which first opened in 1947. It also has benefited surrounding communities. Of the 130-140 inmates serving time at the jail at any given time, 75-80 of them are from surrounding counties and municipalities or are state inmates. For state inmates, Itawamba County receives $20 per day per inmate.
But the primary beneficiaries of the jail are the communities of Itawamba County, said Sheriff Dickinson.
"The first thing I noticed was our crime actually went down the first two or three months we were in there," Sheriff Dickinson said. "A lot of the petty crimes had gone down because we had a place to keep them instead of trying to cycle them out with a bond. We could sentence those people and keep them in jail for a month or two, instead of having a revolving door kind of thing."
The facilities are a marked improvement over the old jail in terms of capacity, modernity, and conditions for the inmates.
"We don't have complaints from the inmates based on the living conditions," Dickinson said. "We knew that was going to be an obvious (improvement over the old jail). It was like going from Earth to Mars when we went into the new facility."
The county's 911 emergency services are also housed on the site in a building which is built to withstand 200 mph winds. The safety the building provides compared to the old location in downtown Fulton has been brought into sharp focus with the severe weather that has impacted Northeast Mississippi the past few months.
"If a tornado came through the middle of town (at the old 911 location), we were dead in the water," Dickinson said. "Now, we're safe. That is invaluable."
The county broke ground on a new addition to the jail, a vegetable garden, which will supplement the 30 egg-laying chickens at the facility to keep food costs low. The county's new justice court is also under construction at the site and should be completed by this time next year.
But Dickinson said that some of the greatest benefits of the jail may be tougher to quantify with dollar signs, crime statistics or weather reports.
The Itawamba County Jail is geared toward housing nonviolent offenders. Inmates must meet certain criteria to be housed there, and it provides an environment starkly different from what one might find in a state penitentiary. Such a facility helps those serving time for relatively minor crimes pay their debt to society without having to endure a sentence among more hardened, violent criminals.
"When (nonviolent offenders) go to the (state) penitentiary, most of the time, they don't come back the same person. ... There are people who are not necessarily hardcore criminals who go to (the penitentiary) and come out hardcore criminals."
With the garden, education and trade programs and a generally safer atmosphere than that found in facilities housing violent offenders, the Itawamba County jail gives its inmates a better chance at returning from imprisonment as contributing members of society.
"There are plenty enough people who are in parchment who need to be in parchment, who deserve to be in parchment. ... But they wind up getting mixed up with people who did a nonviolent crime, and when they come out, they're violent. I don't think that's what the system is meant for.
"If we can give our citizens, when they have to serve time, give them a place that when they get out they can still be a citizen and contribute to society, pick their lives up and be successful, that's what this jail is for."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.