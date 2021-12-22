Woodmen Life members Doug Wilson, Ed Calvert, Elizabeth Calvert, and Wanda Wilson assemble packages containing a mug, hot chocolate packets and an assortment of candy, and the group met their goal of assembling 100 gift bags to be delivered to assisted living residents across the county.
The holidays are a difficult time for many people. WoodmenLife Chapter 1190 of Fulton is hoping to change that for area seniors this year by providing care packages to local assisted living facilities. The packages contain a mug, hot chocolate packets and an assortment of candy, and the group met their goal of assembling 100 gift bags to be delivered to residents.
“WoodmenLife is committed to giving back to our community,” said Doug Wilson, president of Chapter 1190. “The holidays can be tough. We want to make the season a little brighter by providing care packages to area seniors.”
