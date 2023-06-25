Repairs to Fulton's sewer infrastructure are underway.
The city's Board of Aldermen already approved a bid by Reese Construction out of Arkansas for the first phase in its two-phase plan for sewage improvements in Fulton.
“Phase One has started, and we just approved Phase Two and approved Reese Construction to do that," Fulton City Clerk Ceburn Gray said.
The Fulton Board of Aldermen opened bids for Phase Two work on Thursday, June 15, and they accepted a bid of $506,150 from Reese Construction.
Funding for the improvements comes from a pool of $2.3 million earmarked for water-related infrastructure improvements in Fulton, which the city secured in May. The fund includes $770,000 of the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, which must be spent for COVID-related expenses, including infrastructure repairs and upgrades. The Mississippi Deperatment of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) provided a two-to-one match for the city's ARPA fund commitment to reach the $2.3 million total.
The funds can be used for repairs and updates to any part of Fulton's water, sewer and storm water infrastructure, but the repairs currently underway are focused on areas with a pressing need for repair. Gray said those areas being addressed by Phase One of the sewer updates are mostly east of downtown Fulton – around East Main Street, Wiygul Street, Willow Street, Farrer Drive and Country Village Road – where aging sewage infrastructure has deteriorated to the point that repairs are urgently needed.
