The work of Tanner South of Columbus is currently on display in the Gallery of the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus.

FULTON - The work of Columbus mixed-media artist Tanner South will be displayed inside the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Gallery at Itawamba Community College’s Fulton campus until Dec. 9.

