FULTON - The work of Columbus mixed-media artist Tanner South will be displayed inside the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Gallery at Itawamba Community College’s Fulton campus until Dec. 9.
The exhibition, entitled “Charm and Chaos: A Collective of Aesthetic Forms Through Decadent Textures,” features mixed media paintings, prints and wall assemblages.
South said that his work is “inspired by imagination and visionary forms.”
“My paintings embody the textures, colors and nature of my own dreams, nightmares or subconscious renderings,” South said. “I find it hard not to physically want to touch some of my paintings myself. It’s a sort of textile stimulation that I think I sort of feed into when I’m creating the heavier textured pieces.”
South, a full-time laboratory blood analyst for Baptist Hospital – Golden Triangle in Columbus, said that he doesn’t “let the orderly left-brain of my day job stop my right-brain from cathartically creating and making a mess in the studio.”
“Whether it’s with multiple mediums at once or with shapes of upcycled treasures to use in conjunction with other forms, it’s always fun to push the limits of myself,” he said.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on the days that the college is closed. For more information, contact Shawn Whittington at eswhittington@iccms.edu or call (662) 862-8301.
