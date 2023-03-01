Clark Richey, writer, and director of the movie 'Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,' spoke to members of the Itawamba Historical Society during their February meeting.
A lifelong resident of Baldwyn and owner of Six Shooter Studios, Richey told those in attendance that his love of history compelled him to write and produce the film about the death of the famed explorer.
“There was a period of time when we (Mississippi residents), were the wild, wild, west. There was Indian battles, Andrew Jackson’s removal of tribes, tavern fights. I wanted the project to be from this time period between the Revolutionary War and the Chickasaw Session,” Richey told the crowd.
'Mysterious Circumstances: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,' is a re-creation of the possible events leading up to his death in 1809. The film portrays possible scenarios surrounding the tragic end of the historic figure’s life. Richey said while many historians agree that he committed suicide, others believe there were many who wanted Lewis dead, and he was possibly murdered.
Each of the potential storylines play out where the filming took place, in nearby Tishomingo County.
“The key to the success of any film is the right location,” Richey said. “I knew (Itawamba Historical Society publications editor and librarian) Bob Franks was the person to call when we started looking for cabins and the right setting for the film.”
The story follows ornithologist Alexander Wilson (Billy Slaughter), an agent of Thomas Jefferson and a friend to Lewis, interviewing Priscilla Grinder (Amye Gousset), the only supposed witness to the explorer's final night alive, and a tense encounter with her husband Robert (Sonny Marinelli).
Hailed as an accurate representation of a real-life mystery surrounding Lewis’ death, the work leaves viewers asking, “Was it suicide, murder, or a conspiracy?”
Adding to the film’s suspense is well-known actor John Schneider of 'Dukes of Hazard' fame.
“We were very fortunate to have a talent like John Schneider come on board and headline our production,” Richey said.
Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) aired the film in early February. Richey said it is currently available for viewing on Amazon Prime.
“We appreciate everyone who supported the project and encourage folks who haven’t seen the film to see it,” he added.
The Itawamba Historical Society is located at the corner of Church Street and Museum Drive in Mantachie. Meetings are held every third Tuesday of the month with a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m. followed by a guest speaker.
