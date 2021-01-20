As of January 16, Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports that 109,354 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to residents statewide. Of those, 9,588 are second doses needed to complete vaccination.
Itawamba County accounted for 478 of those doses.
Dr. Wes Pitts, Director of Pharmacy at North Mississippi Medical Center, spoke with The Times about his experience with the vaccine.
“I had some arm soreness that was not any different than I have experienced with the flu shot. I have completed the series and there was nothing else noticeable.”
Currently, Mississippi’s vaccine supply has been spoken for, according to the MSDH website, but scheduling will resume when the next vaccine shipment arrives – expected Jan. 25. You may still schedule an appointment for a second dose through the website if you have already received your first dose.
All Mississippians 65 and over and anyone aged 16-64 years old with certain chronic health conditions are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, along with long-term care facility residents and staff and healthcare personnel including EMTs and paramedics.
Those who have experienced severe reactions to vaccinations or injectable medications in the past are not advised to get the vaccine. Anyone who is pregnant or lactating is advised to consult with their medical provider before vaccination.
As of Sunday, Jan. 17, Itawamba County reported 2,629 total cases and 59 total deaths. Mississippi had reported a total of 250,869 cases and 5,481 deaths statewide.
Dr. Pitts offered guidance to anyone who might be hesitant about receiving the vaccine.
“I would encourage anyone to get it (the vaccine). I feel like it is safe and effective. We received the vaccine a lot faster than we have, historically, than other vaccines. With genetic sequences, we are able to do that quicker than in the past. Any side effects are much better than getting the virus.”
According to the MSDH website, those who are eligible can be vaccinated at one of their drive-thru locations by making an appointment through their website.