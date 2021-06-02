FULTON, MS (LetsGoICC.com) – The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference has announced its 2021 softball all-conference teams, highlighted by Pitcher of the Year, Itawamba Community College’s Emily Robinson (Springville, Ala.) along with Andy Kirk, Rick Lawson and Kelly Beth Ernest, Coaching Staff of the Year.
Robinson finished her freshman season with a 9-3 record while leading the nation with nine saves in 29 appearances. She had 87 strikeouts with only 19 walks in 88 innings. Robinson’s 1.59 ERA was sixth best in the country and is the third-straight ICC pitcher to earn conference Pitcher of the Year honors.
In total, nine Indians earned postseason honors.
Catcher Kara Hays (Mooreville), pitcher Madison Jenkins (Cleveland) and outfielders McKenzie Patterson (Corinth) and Katie Rutledge (Machester, Tenn.) were selected to the MACCC First Team.
Pitcher Madison Burrus (Hernando), second baseman Hannah Henry (Brandon), third baseman Brianna Posey (Florence, Ala.) and first baseman Ivy Watts (Tupelo) were honorable mention selections.
ICC finished 36-9 overall, 25-3 in the MACCC, won the regular-season conference championship and advanced to the second round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament. The Indians were ranked as high as No. 2 during the 2021 season before being ranked No. 5 in the final NJCAA DII poll.
