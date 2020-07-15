The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced Monday a plan of action that moves all scheduled fall close-contact sports to the spring semester. This decision followed a recommendation by the NJCAA Presidential Council and a vote by its Board of Regents to make the change.
The plan includes changes to the schedules of the upcoming football, men’s and women’s soccer and court volleyball seasons. Itawamba Community College plays all three sports, with volleyball being a recent addition to the school’s catalog of offerings. The start of winter sports, including basketball, will be delayed until January under the plan.
According to the current plan, basketball will begin in January with the championship season moved from March to April.
All spring sports will remain close to schedule with a few date changes according to the current plan.
Even with the move, the NJCAA is permitting limited practice sessions in the fall. Football, soccer and volleyball teams can practice 60 times in the first semester between the mid-August and mid-November. Football can have three scrimmages against outside opponents. Soccer can have a total of four scrimmages for entire the school year with no more than two being played in the spring. Each scrimmage will be limited to two opponents.
Like soccer, volleyball will be limited to the same number of spring scrimmages and opponents at each, but are allotted a five total.
Volleyball will be the first fall sport to get started in the spring under the new schedule. They will be allowed to begin practicing on Jan. 11; the season will begin on Jan. 29 with a maximum of 21 dates. They must complete all games through the region championships by April 3, with the national championships being played in the middle of April.
When ICC announced the formation of the volleyball program, it was stated this season was planned to be the first.
Football will open practice on March 1 with the season beginning on March 25. A maximum of eight games will be played with the season ending on May 22. The National Championship will be played on June 3. Discussions have yet to begin about more junior college bowl games.
Soccer will start practice on March 15 and open play on April 2. The maximum of 14 scheduled games, along with region and district championships must be played by May 24. The NJCAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships will open on June 2.
The NJCAA made the following statement with the announcement of the plan:
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”