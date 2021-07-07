TUPELO, Miss.–North Mississippi Medical Center Rehabilitation Services will sponsor free Adaptive Water Ski Clinics on Tuesday, July 13, and Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The clinics will be held at Boar’s Head Lake on State Park Road near Tombigbee State Park for individuals who are at least one year post-spinal cord injury or traumatic brain injury, or who have other physical limitations.
All participants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Participation is limited, and registration is required. To register call the NMMC Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at (662) 377-7215 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).