TUPELO, Miss.–North Mississippi Medical Center is hosting a Walk with a Doc event from 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 30, and another from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
Both events will take place at the Live Well Community Walking Track on Madison Street. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about a health topic, then make some laps around the walking track at their own pace and distance. Both events are free and open to everyone.
The events are sponsored by the NMMC Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship. On July 30, nurse practitioners Rebecca Cagle and Nicole Taylor Gunn will offer tips for emotional wellness. On July 31, Richmond McCarty, D.O., of Saltillo Medical Clinic will speak about a whole-food, plant-based diet.
Masks are encouraged for those who are not adequately vaccinated. In case of rain, Walk with a Doc will move inside the NMMC-Tupelo Wellness Center.
Walk with a Doc events are scheduled at least once a month and offer a great opportunity to get out for a bit, get active and enjoy good conversation.