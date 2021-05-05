Fulton, Miss. – The No. 16 Itawamba Community College Indians will host Mississippi Gulf Coast in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament qualifier series next week.
The best-of-three format will be played over two days in Fulton. Game one is scheduled for Friday, May 7, at 6 p.m. Game two will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, with game three to follow if necessary.
During the regular season, the Indians and Bulldogs split their doubleheader on Apr. 18. The Bulldogs won game one, 8-6, and the Indians took game two, 8-4.
The Indians finished the regular season 23-13 with a 19-9 conference record while the Bulldogs ended 20-19 and 16-12 in the conference.
Winner of the qualifier series will advance to the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament that is being hosted by Pearl River, May 17-22.
For more information on ICC Baseball, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC).