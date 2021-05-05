Fulton, Miss. – The MACCC Regular Season Champion and No. 2 ranked Itawamba Community College Indians will host the MACCC Tournament, May 5-8.
The tournament will feature five NJCAA top-20 programs, four of which are in the top-7 nationally.
Joining the No. 2 Indians in the double elimination tournament are No. 3 Mississippi Gulf Coast, No. 5 Copiah-Lincoln, No. 7 Jones, No. 20 Pearl River, Northeast, Northwest and Hinds.
To open the tournament, Jones will square off with Northeast at noon, followed by Gulf Coast and Northwest going head-to-head at 2:30 p.m.
The Indians' first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. against Hinds, and Pearl River and Co-Lin will close out the first day at 7:30 p.m.
All games will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com, and any changes to the tournament, bracket or game times will be updated on the ICC Athletics and ICC Softball twitter accounts.
For more information on ICC Softball, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC).