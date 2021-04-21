FULTON, Miss. – For the fifth time this season, the Itawamba Community College softball team squared off with a nationally-ranked opponent.
For the fifth time this season, the Itawamba Community College softball team swept a nationally-ranked opponent by picking up a pair of wins over No. 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Sunday.
Game 1: No. 3 Indians 3, No. 2 Bulldogs 2
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Indians’ (29-5, 21-3 MACCC) bats woke up to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
McKenzie Patterson (Corinth) was hit by a pitch and tied the game when Katie Rutledge (Manchester, Tenn.) reached on a one-out error. Rutledge advanced to third on the error and scored on a squeeze bunt by Kara Hays (Mooreville). Hays, who reached with no one covering first base on the bunt attempt, scored on a double to left by Ivy Watts (Tupelo).
The Bulldogs (22-10. 18-4 MACCC) answered with a run in the top of the sixth and put the tying run on first with two outs in the seventh before Emily Robinson (Springville, Ala.) closed the door on the rally to earn her seventh save of the season.
Madison Jenkins (Cleveland) improved to 11-1 on the season after giving up one unearned run on five hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings of work.
Game 2: No. 3 Indians 8, No. 2 Bulldogs 3
The Indians jumped out to a 4-1 lead after three Bulldog errors and three hits in the bottom of the first inning.
Up 5-1, the Indians saw momentum shift and the Bulldogs rally with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning. ICC answered with three runs when Patterson started the home half of the inning with a solo home run to center field. Rutledge, who followed with a double, scored on a single by Hays. Hays stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Brianna Posey (Florence, Ala.) to give the Indians an 8-3 lead.
Ka’Mya Hampton (Pinson, Ala.) improved to 3-0 after giving up one earned run on one hit and a walk with a strikeout in one inning of work. Robinson scattered three hits and struck out three over 3.1 innings of scoreless work to collect her eighth save on the season.
